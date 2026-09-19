Arson, not accident: Police identify suspect in Surat textile market fire

The fire that broke out in the early hours of September 9 and raged for 14 hours destroyed goods worth an estimated Rs 24 crore, police said. (Express Photo)

Around midnight on September 8, a huge fire broke out in a sprawling textile trading market in Surat. The fire raged all night and well into the following afternoon – it took well over 14 hours for the Fire Department to bring the flames under control.

No lives were lost, but the financial setback to traders was very significant. Goods worth an estimated Rs 24 crore were destroyed.

Ten days later, investigators believe they know how the fire started. It was not, they said, an accident or a short-circuit. It was arson.

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Footage from CCTV cameras shows a man, his face covered with a handkerchief, climbing to the sixth floor of the multi-storey Shyam Sangini Textile Market around 12.20 am on the night of the fire.