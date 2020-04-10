Arrests in Surat: Man out to buy cigarettes, tea sellers, hair dresser who opened shop

Seven people were arrested by the police in Rander, Salabatpura and Mahdiharpura areas for violating the lockdown in Surat. (Representational Image) Seven people were arrested by the police in Rander, Salabatpura and Mahdiharpura areas for violating the lockdown in Surat. (Representational Image)

Rander Police on Thursday night arrested a 34-year-old man who had gone out to buy cigarettes during the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrested person, identified as Sarfaraz Patel, is a resident of Nishad society, Adajan patia. The municipal authorities had mass quarantined the Rander area connected to Adajan in Surat after seven positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the area.

On Thursday night, Rander Sub-Inspector A R Madam and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kirit Natvar Patel, who were patrolling at Dhanmora complex cross roads, stopped the man who was riding his bike.

When questioned, Patel told police that he was returning home after buying cigarettes. Police had found a packet of cigarette from his pocket and also seized his bike .

Rander police arrested Patel and registered a case under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). He was released on bail later in the night.

S-I Madam said, “We have registered a case against Sarfarz Patel. We have released him on bail.”

Rander police also arrested owner of a fair price shop for selling tobacco on Thursday night. The arrested person was identified as Rajendra Rawat, who lives near L P Sawani road in Adajan area.

He was booked under the relevant sections of Epidemic Disease Act.

Apart from this, Salabatpura police had, during night patrolling, arrested two persons for selling khaman in plastic bags on roadside. The accused were identified as Anil Patel and Rakesh Patel.

Similary, two persons identified as Sohan Mishra and Shahid Patangwala, were arrested for selling tea on the roadside near Rupam theatre in Salabatpura area on Thursday night.

Mahdiharpura police had on Thursday night found that a hair cutting saloon at Lal Darwaja area was open amid the lockdown. The shutters of the shop was half open. The shop owner, Pragnesh Limbachiya, who was found cutting hair of customers, was arrested.

Nine arrested for going to mosque during lockdown in Vadodara

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Friday arrested nine people for going to mosque and violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the police, they had received information regarding a gathering at the Panigate mosque. Based on the tip-off, the police had reached the spot to find the persons offering prayers despite prohibitory orders.

They have been identified as Fuzel Poliyawala (24), Lala Khaleefa (29), Ismail Mansuri (48), Mohammad Siddique (45), Mohammadsalim Dudhwala (50), Abdulrasheed Matliwala (41), Sarwar Mansuri (43), Gulamnavi Haldarwala (50) and Hajiahmed Mansuri (35).

All the nine have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

This is third such case in Vadodara, with 33 people being arrested earlier under similar circumstances and offences in two separate incidents.

