Arrested for ‘bribery’, party suspends him Surat BJP councillor; sent to one-day ACB remand

A BJP councillor in Surat, who was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with a bribery case, was on Thursday remanded in one-day Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody.

Jayantilal Bhanderi, councillor of Singhanpore-Dabholi ward number 8, had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from a doctor who was running a clinic in a residential society. Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday suspended Bhanderi.

ACB sources said that Bhanderi had allegedly contacted the doctor and told him that his clinic was illegal as it is located in a residential society. The councillor even allegedly threatened the doctor that he would inform Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials to take legal action against the doctor for doing business in a residential society, sources said.

The doctor then asked Bhanderi to sort out the matter and in return the councillor allegedly demanded the bribe, sources said. According to ACB officials, the doctor contacted the Surat ACB office and lodged a complaint against Bhanderi on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap. According to the plan, the doctor called Bhanderi and asked him to come to meet him so that he can hand over the bribe amount to him, sources said. When Bhanderi came and accepted the cash from the doctor, ACB officials swung into action and caught him, sources said.

Bhanderi was then brought to the ACB office, where he was questioned and his statements were recorded, following which he was arrested.

The ACB officials also raided Bhanderi’s house, which continued till late on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, the ACB officials produced Bhanderi in the Surat district court to obtain a three-day remand. The court, however, granted the ACB one-day remand, till 5 pm on Friday.

ACB police inspector R N Rathwa said, “We have arrested Bhanderi under Prevention of Corruption Act section 7 (A) and he is presently on one- day police remand with us. We will try to find out his other victims. We will also try to find out how many properties he possesses and also his financial status.”

Notably, two women BJP councillors in Surat were arrested last year over bribery charges. Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “We will not tolerate any corrupt practices done by any of the BJP municipal corporators and they have to bear the consequences. Our party will not support such people who harass and take money from the citizens.”