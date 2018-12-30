Arrested Bangladeshi man may have killed secular bloggers: Ahmedabad Police

The city’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday said that a suspected Bangladeshi man, who was arrested on Friday, is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and is said to have confessed to four murders, including killing his own son-in-law, in the neighbouring country.

The DCB officials had arrested Azom Samsu Shaikh alias Fakir, 52, from Shah-e-Alam area in Ahmedabad. They said that Shaikh has been living in various places in Gujarat since the last 15 years. He went to Bangladesh several times and then returned to India. He is originally from Kamarkula village in Khulna district of Bangladesh. He was staying at Vadapada Road near Jain temple in Bharuch town before his arrest, officials added.

A press release stated that Shaikh had Aadhaar card, PAN card and even a voter card. He got these documents made from an agent in Viramgam, Ahmedabad district, who has been identified as Akhtar. Shaikh has been booked for forgery, DCB officials said.

Shaikh has reportedly confessed to have killed at least four persons. Police suspect that Shaikh may have been associated with killings of several secular bloggers in Bangladesh as ABT is allegedly responsible for such murders.

According to DCB officials, Shaikh last visited Bangladesh in 2017.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCB, Deepan Bhadran told The Sunday Express that Shaikh is associated with the ABT but it is still a matter of investigation if he was involved in the killings of the bloggers or not.