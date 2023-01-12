Husband, father-in-law held in domestic violence case

Barely two months after the Gujarat High Court quashed the FIR under sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, registered at the Gotri police station in Vadodara, based on a petition filed jointly by the husband and wife in an alleged case of forced conversion and atrocity of June 2021, the husband and father-in-law of the woman have been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

The local court in Vadodara on Wednesday sent the two accused to judicial custody, while the woman is admitted to a hospital.

According to police, an FIR was registered at the Gotri police station on a complaint by the woman on January 9. AV Katkad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, D Division, Vadodara city, said that the woman’s medical reports are awaited to ascertain if she has suffered a miscarriage in the assault.

“We have sought a report from the hospital… In her complaint, she said that her father-in-law assaulted her. The woman had returned to live with her husband and in-laws after the previous FIR was quashed. Five persons, including the woman’s husband, his parents, his sister, and a cousin, have been booked in the FIR for domestic violence and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989…,” said ACP Katkad.

On Wednesday, police produced the accused in court, where they were sent to judicial custody. In June 2021, the Gotri police registered the first case under the Amended Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act.

After the husband and wife approached the HC, Justice Niral Mehta in November 2022, quashed the FIR, saying, “An amicable settlement has been arrived at between the parties and they — the complainant and accused — are living together… further continuation of criminal proceedings would jeopardise their future and thus, the court is inclined to accept the settlement.”