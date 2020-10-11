Around 16,100 active cases: Gujarat Covid tally crosses 1.50 lakh

Till date, Gujarat has seen over 1.30 lakh patients getting discharged as infection growth rate shows a decline since October 6. (Representational)

With the number of patients getting discharged exceeding the number of new daily cases for the second consecutive day, Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally on Saturday crossed 1.50 lakh. As many as 1,221 new cases were reported across the state.

The number of active cases continue to hover around 16,100. While no deaths were reported from Aravali or Vadodara, a head constable from Aravalli district Chimanbhai Ramabhai Rohit, who was on duty at Vadodara city, succumbed to the infection on Friday, according to a statement put out on Twitter by SP of Aravalli on Friday.

Ahmedabad, where 176 cases were reported, saw 13 new micro containment zones being declared by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, of which a Vejalpur residential society in the south west zone saw 120 households contained. Meanwhile, Jamnagar crossed 7,000 cases on Saturday after reporting marginally less than 100-odd cases.

Till date, Gujarat has seen over 1.30 lakh patients getting discharged as infection growth rate shows a decline since October 6.

Vadodara has overcome its first wave of Covid: OSD

Vadodara: Six months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Vadodara, which has recorded 12,948 positive cases until Saturday, has “overcome its first wave of Covid-19”, Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao said in a statement, citing the declining occupancy rate in Covid hospitals across the city.

The city saw its highest number of Covid 19 patients in government and private hospitals from September 15 to 20 when there were 3,300 patients on a single day, according to Rao.

Vadodara has close to 120 Covid-19 empanelled hospitals with 6,000 beds and 540 advanced ventilators, the release said.

“At that time (the period when hospitalisation was at peak), we were fully prepared with a capacity of 5,400 beds. Our highest occupancy of ventilators was between September 15 and 25 with 360 patients. At that time, we had capacity of about 480 ventilators. Today, our occupancy across all government and private Hospitals is about 2,250 beds and 250 ventilators. This include all the patients from rural talukas of Vadodara and patients from other districts. We expect it to reduce further for two weeks and then stabilize,” Rao said.

By Saturday, of the 6148 Covid 19 beds in Vadodara, 37 per cent were occupied. Going by the number of people turning up with symptoms at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and hospitals for treatment and oxygen support, Rao said that based on this objective and measurable parameter, this week Vadodara has overcome its first wave of Covid-19 which started in April, successfully.”

According to the chart shared by Rao, the overall ventilator bed occupancy has reduced to 49 per cent for the available 543 beds on October 10 from 81 per cent occupancy in mid-August and 70 per cent in July. Rao said,”In early April, we had made projections for Vadodara to plan a three-phased, three-tier, three-layer strategy with Covid care centres, Covid-19 health centres and dedicated Covid-19 hospitals. We were expecting the peaking to start from June but our containment and surveillance efforts helped delay it by two months. It started in end of August and receded by beginning of October. We managed to achieve a gradual and staggered peaking, preventing the sudden and steep peaks, unlike other major cities of India.”

The OSD added that the strict containment in areas of Nagarwada and Tandalja helped in “flattening the Covid-19 curve” by ensuring that various parts of the city peaked across various months. Rao said, “We started with some parts of East and North Zone in April-May and gradually moved towards South and West Zones across the next five months. We had prepared for a projected single-day highest hospitalization of about 4000 patients and adequately prepared for the possibilty by steadily adding hospital beds and ventilators”.

With the festivities coming up, the officer warned of a second wave in November-December if people did not take proper precautions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.