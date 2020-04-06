Around 1.25 lakh tons of sugarcane remain unharvested

Sugarcane is harvested around March, but due to the lockdown, many farm labourers have returned to their native places in Madhya Pradesh. Sugarcane is harvested around March, but due to the lockdown, many farm labourers have returned to their native places in Madhya Pradesh.

Bardoli sugar factory authorities have hired labourers from Maharashtra, who are stuck in Tapi district due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, to harvest sugarcane spread across 8000 hectares in Surat.

The labourers are being paid extra wages and also given pick-up facility, vice-president of Bardoli Sugar Co-operative Factory Bhavesh Patel said.

Sugarcane is harvested around March, but due to the lockdown, many farm labourers have returned to their native places in Madhya Pradesh.

Due to shortage of labour, around 1.25 lakh tons of sugarcane spread across 8000 hectares of land remain unharvested in the district.

“We require around 10,000 labourers to cut around 1.25 lakh tons of sugarcane, but we are managing with 3,000 farm labourers. We are paying them Rs. 350 per ton against the government-fixed rate of Rs. 275 per ton. We are also providing them pick up and drop facilities in trucks. We are also looking into other possibilities to bring labourers from other areas,” Patel said adding that these labourers are also provided grocery and vegetables.

The farmers growing sugarcane are members of sugar co-operative factories and it is the responsibility of the factories to ensure that the crops are cut and transported from the fields to the factories, said a source in Bardoli sugar factory.

On March 27, 48 truck drivers and cleaners were arrested for allegedly assaulting the vice-president of the Bardoli Sugar factory and some police personnel.

The drivers had had told the factory authorities that they will not go to collect the sugarcanes from Tapi and Bharuch districts as they face a lot of problems from the police department.

The Bardoli Sugar factory management committee also tried to reach out to labourers who left the district, but they refused to come back despite being offered more wages and food kits to their families.

Following this, the authorities learnt that some of the labourers from Maharashtra, who had finished harvesting work in Madhi and Mahuva sugar factories in Surat district, are stuck up in the bordering villages like Umarpada in Tapi district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd