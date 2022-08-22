scorecardresearch
Army to hold recruitment rally for Agniveers in Ahmedabad

Male candidates from 20 districts of Gujarat and UTs of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli born between October 1, 1999 and April 1, 2005 are eligible to participate in the online registration process for the rally.

The registration process will continue till September 3. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally in Ahmedabad to recruit Agniveers in various trades from October 15-November 8.

The recruitment rally will be held at Gujarat University Sports Arena, Navrangpura. The 20 districts being covered are Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahal & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

