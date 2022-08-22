The Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally in Ahmedabad to recruit Agniveers in various trades from October 15-November 8.
Male candidates from 20 districts of Gujarat and UTs of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli born between October 1, 1999 and April 1, 2005 are eligible to participate in the online registration process for the rally. The registration process will continue till September 3.
The recruitment rally will be held at Gujarat University Sports Arena, Navrangpura. The 20 districts being covered are Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahal & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:17:41 pm
Top News
Premium
Latest News
Army to hold recruitment rally for Agniveers in Ahmedabad
BCCI asks state associations to postpone elections
Congress demand for Prez Rule part of conspiracy to bring back communists to power, malign Tripura: BJP
Maharashtra passes Bills for direct election of local body heads
Team India’s ‘Kaala Chashma’ dressing room celebrations after series win against Zimbabwe
Azan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions: K’taka HC
CBI ‘edited’ my statement, Jiah Khan’s mother tells court
Mumbai: Court rejects plea by Elgaar accused Ferreira seeking order to NIA on interception of mails
Don’t cry vendetta, if innocent, face probe like Sisodia: AAP to Congress
If not for Subhman Gill, Sikandar Raza would have pulled off a heist
Cong reaches out to Anand Sharma day after he quit steering panel for Himachal Pradesh
The queen of slow fashion on the art of a slow exit
Karnataka: CFI to launch campaign to counter ‘saffronisation’ of education