Armed with shawls, ‘dupatta’, gang of five women burglars break into Vadodara shops

More than Rs 25,000 in cash was reportedly stolen during the incident. Police were now examining if the gang may be linked to similar thefts reported in other parts of the city.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readMay 23, 2026 08:52 PM IST
Around 4 am on May 21, the women targeted a couple of shops, including a pharmacy, on Tulsidham crossroads in the Manjalpur area.Around 4 am on May 21, the women targeted a couple of shops, including a pharmacy, on Tulsidham crossroads in the Manjalpur area.
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While it may sound like a plot from a Gujarati movie on women dacoits, but a gang of five women dressed in traditional clothes executed a choreographed theft at shops in Vadodara’s Manjalpur area in the early hours of May 21, police said on Saturday.

Caught on CCTV cameras, the women can be seen, in the footage, using shawls and human shields to cover their act as they break into shuttered stores in the dark. While police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 331(4) (housebreaking at night with intent to commit an offence, especially theft) and 305(a) (theft inside a building, dwelling, shop), they have yet to identify the suspects when this report was filed on Saturday.

Around 4 am on May 21, the women targeted a couple of shops, including a pharmacy, on Tulsidham crossroads in the Manjalpur area. In one CCTV grab, three women in traditional chaniya (skirt), their faces covered by a dupatta, are seen walking calmly toward the entrance of a closed shop. Another frame shows one woman attempting to block the view of the store’s entrance with a shawl as another woman crouches to open the shutter, seemingly. A third CCTV image from inside the shop shows a woman sliding from under the partially open shutter and walking to the counter area.

More than Rs 25,000 in cash was reportedly stolen during the incident. Police were now examining if the gang may be linked to similar thefts reported in other parts of the city.

The thefts come amid growing concern over rising burglary cases in Vadodara. Police inspector DG Patel said, “We have begun a search for the women on the basis of CCTV footage… There are five women we are looking for. They have been booked for trespassing, and teams have been formed to get a breakthrough in the case.”

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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