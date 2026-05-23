Armed with shawls, ‘dupatta’, gang of five women burglars break into Vadodara shops

Around 4 am on May 21, the women targeted a couple of shops, including a pharmacy, on Tulsidham crossroads in the Manjalpur area.

While it may sound like a plot from a Gujarati movie on women dacoits, but a gang of five women dressed in traditional clothes executed a choreographed theft at shops in Vadodara’s Manjalpur area in the early hours of May 21, police said on Saturday.

Caught on CCTV cameras, the women can be seen, in the footage, using shawls and human shields to cover their act as they break into shuttered stores in the dark. While police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 331(4) (housebreaking at night with intent to commit an offence, especially theft) and 305(a) (theft inside a building, dwelling, shop), they have yet to identify the suspects when this report was filed on Saturday.