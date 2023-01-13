Argentina has opened its doors to Hinduism: Ambassador

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Brigadier Raj Seethapathy, who had headed the NSG team during the Akshardham temple attack, Union minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, former chief election commissioner of India Sunil Arora, former CBI director and director general of NHRC DR Kaarthikeyan attended the event Thursday. (Express Photo)
Argentina has opened its doors to Hinduism which has enriched its diversity and spirituality, said Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador of Argentina to India, in Ahmedabad Thursday.

“Argentina takes pride in its capacity to develop and foster interreligious dialogue and in its respect for all creeds and beliefs. This has allowed our society to open its doors to Hinduism which has found many followers in Argentina and has facilitated development of multiple Hindu religious organisations bringing diversity and enriching Argentina’s spirituality,” said Gobbi on the occasion of ‘BAPS Akshardham Day’ at the centennial celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav.

Brigadier Raj Seethapathy, who had headed the NSG team during the Akshardham temple attack, Union minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, former chief election commissioner of India Sunil Arora, former CBI director and director general of NHRC DR Kaarthikeyan attended the event Thursday.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 00:20 IST
