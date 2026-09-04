Arbitration center more than an alternative to court: Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi

The conference is part of organisation of GHAC Arbitration Week - 2026 and is on the theme of 'Building Gujarat’s Institutional Arbitration Ecosystem'. 

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadSep 4, 2026 03:37 AM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Harsh Sanghavi, GIFT City, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) project, Gandhinagar, Gujarat High Court, Indian express news, current affairsSanghavi also indicated that aggressive efforts in the direction of arbitration in the state would benefit the GIFT City the most in terms of attracting foreign firms who want to invest in Gujarat.
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The Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre (GHAC) inaugurated a three-day arbitration conference at GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

In attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, three sitting judges of the Supreme Court (SC), and several Gujarat High Court judges, including Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal. The SC judges who attended the inaugural function are Justices K V Viswanathan, Vipul Pancholi and N V Anjaria.

The conference is part of organisation of GHAC Arbitration Week – 2026 and is on the theme of ‘Building Gujarat’s Institutional Arbitration Ecosystem’.

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Highlighting the importance of arbitration during his speech at the inaugural function, Sanghavi said, “Generally, we look at arbitration as a second option to courts. But we need to take our perception further. Instead of being merely an alternative to the court, an arbitration center has proven to be extremely significant in several notable cases.”

Sanghavi also indicated that aggressive efforts in the direction of arbitration in the state would benefit the GIFT City the most in terms of attracting foreign firms who want to invest in Gujarat. He assured the attendees of the Gujarat government’s full cooperation in efforts to strengthen arbitration in the state.

Reiterating the view expressed by Sanghavi, Justice Viswanathan said that arbitration should be seen not as an alternative dispute resolution system, but as a primary dispute resolution system.

He said, “The quality of an arbitration institution will depend on the quality of its administration, the independence of its process, the competence of those who decide disputes…”

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Justice Anjaria spoke about reviving arbitration with a focus on aspects such as cost-effectiveness, a party-centric process, easy accessibility for the common man and minimal judicial intervention.

Justice P S Narsimha of the Supreme Court sent his written message on the occasion, which was read out by Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal.

 

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Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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