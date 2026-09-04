Arbitration center more than an alternative to court: Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi

Sanghavi also indicated that aggressive efforts in the direction of arbitration in the state would benefit the GIFT City the most in terms of attracting foreign firms who want to invest in Gujarat.

The Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre (GHAC) inaugurated a three-day arbitration conference at GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

In attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, three sitting judges of the Supreme Court (SC), and several Gujarat High Court judges, including Chief Justice Sunita Agrawal. The SC judges who attended the inaugural function are Justices K V Viswanathan, Vipul Pancholi and N V Anjaria.

The conference is part of organisation of GHAC Arbitration Week – 2026 and is on the theme of ‘Building Gujarat’s Institutional Arbitration Ecosystem’.

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Highlighting the importance of arbitration during his speech at the inaugural function, Sanghavi said, “Generally, we look at arbitration as a second option to courts. But we need to take our perception further. Instead of being merely an alternative to the court, an arbitration center has proven to be extremely significant in several notable cases.”