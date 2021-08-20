‘Arbitrary implementation of hallmarking process’: Gujarat jewellers’ associations to join nationwide protest on Aug 23

Jewellers’ associations in Gujarat will be joining a one day symbolic strike on August 23 as part of nationwide protest called by jewellers against the “arbitrary implementation” of “hallmarking” process by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to a statement released by National Task Force on Hallmarking, an umbrella association founded by the jewellers, “To protest the arbitrary implementation of hallmarking process by the BIS, jewellers across India will join a one day symbolic strike on August 23. The national task force has been made by representatives of over 350 jewellers’ associations across the country. Till now we have had 10 meetings but we have not received any written assurances from the BIS on the matter. BIS is a reputed institute for standard and quality however they are playing the role of taxation and jewellers are their easy targets. ”

“We welcome the process of hallmarking but not the Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) as it is a disastrous process which doesn’t provide any extra security features to the current hallmarking process. Use of penal action, cancellation of registration, search and seizure by agencies will only bring Inspector Raj back in the system,” said Ashok Meenawala, member, National Task Force on Hallmarking.