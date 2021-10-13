Aravind Kumar takes charge as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar took charge of Gujarat High Court on Wednesday after taking his oath of office at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, in the presence of executive, legislative and judiciary members.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Justice Kumar.

The 27th Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Kumar (59) enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practiced across Karnataka civil courts, magistrate courts, appellate tribunals and the High Court. In 1999, he was appointed as the Additional Central Government Standing Counsel at the High Court and was appointed as a member of the Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in the year 2002. He has also served as the Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and was appointed as the Assistant Solicitor General of India in the year 2005.

In 2009, Justice Kumar was elevated as an Additional Judge at the High Court and was made a permanent judge by 2012.

He was part of a division bench headed by then Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Oka, presiding over Covid-19 issues during the second wave.

In 2017, Justice Kumar had also presided over a petition moved by then Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yedyurappa, seeking quashing of complaints filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau dating back to 2007, under the provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, for charges pertaining to dropping acquisition of land. The court had granted Yedyurappa’s interim prayer of staying the investigation.

Present at the oath taking ceremony were Supreme Court judges Justices M R Shah and Bela Trivedi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, judges of the High Court, members of the Bar and Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar.