Aravalli: Two dead as man detonates explosives while hugging wife

A 45-year-old man blew up himself and his 40-year-old wife to death using explosives and a detonator at a village in Aravalli district Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened in BT Chappra village under Isari taluka Thursday afternoon when Lalabhai Pagi, a resident of Muloj village in Modasa rural, hugged his wife Sharda Pagi and detonated an explosive device made of gelatin sticks. The blast resulted in Sharda’s death on the spot while her husband was declared dead during treatment Friday.

Lalabhai was an alcoholic drunkard who used to pick up fights with his wife, police said.

“The accused used to beat up his wife and even in the past, there has been a family dispute between the two. A few days ago, Lalabhai had assaulted Sharda at his house in Muloj due to which she had gone to her parents’ house in BT Chappra village with her son. On Thursday afternoon, as Sharda and her son were finishing having lunch, Lalabhai arrived at the house wearing an explosive device and detonated it,” said Bharat Basiya, deputy superintendent of police, Aravalli.

Teams of forensic science laboratory and police rushed to the spot soon after the blast.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Lalabhai for murder at Isari police station. “Many people have got licences in Aravalli to keep explosives such as gelatin sticks and detonator caps for mining purposes and digging up wells. The explosives used by Lalabhai are of the same category. We are investigating how he purchased the explosives as he didn’t have a licence,” added Basiya.