Toggle Menu
Aravalli: 11-yr-old boy locked in class for 12 hourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/aravalli-11-yr-old-boy-locked-in-class-for-12-hours-5522558/

Aravalli: 11-yr-old boy locked in class for 12 hours

When contacted, district officials said that no complaint has been registered so far. They said, “The boy was found late in the night at the school. He is safe and no complaint was made.”

Colourful bands, tattoos in Tamil Nadu schools keep caste cauldron simmering
Locals said that the parents of the boy had started searching for him a couple of hours after he didn’t return home. They searched several possible places before arriving at the school. (Representational Image)

An 11-year-old boy was locked in a classroom of a government-run school in Meghraj taluka of Aravalli district for nearly 12 hours. Sources said that the school was shut at around 5 pm on Wednesday and since then the boy identified as Maulik remained locked till 5.30 am on Thursday.

Locals said that the parents of the boy had started searching for him a couple of hours after he didn’t return home. They searched several possible places before arriving at the school.

When contacted, district officials said that no complaint has been registered so far. They said, “The boy was found late in the night at the school. He is safe and no complaint was made.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android