APSEZ-Gadot consortium wins tender to privatise Haifa port in Israel

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group has won the tender to privatise the Port of Haifa, the second largest port of that country, an official release stated on Friday.

After bagging the tender, the Adani-Gadot consortium has secured the rights to buy 100 per cent shares of Haifa Port Company Ltd. The concession period of the Port of Haifa remains until 2054.

“We are delighted to win the privatisation tender of the Port of Haifa and this is one of the many steps we are taking to transform APSEZ into a global transport utility that will include logistics and warehousing,” stated Karan Adani, Wholetime Director & CEO, APSEZ. “This win is strategic for us from several dimensions,” he added.

Haifa Port Company Ltd (HPC), for which APSEZ and Gadot made their successful bid, operates the Port of Haifa, one of the two biggest commercial ports in Israel. The port, which handles nearly half of Israel’s container cargo, is also the country’s principal port for passenger traffic and cruise ships.

The deal provides the Adani Group a much larger presence in Israel. “In the short term, we look forward to developing strategic trade lanes between our ports in India and Haifa and help facilitate trade between the two countries, diversifying the port cargo as well as leveraging our expertise to increase the operational efficiencies,” Adani added.

“Our partnership with Adani blends the best of two worlds – our expertise in handling cargo in Haifa Port and Adani’s world class capability in managing port operations,” said Opher Linchevski, CEO of Gadot.