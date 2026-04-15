April 26 local body polls | ‘Police intimidation of party candidates at BJP’s behest’: Congress files complaint with EC

Congress candidates from Vasna and Sarkhej wards may not contest the April 26 election to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Congress candidate Bharat Bharwad, who received the party’s mandate for Sarkhej ward, withdrew his form on Monday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 15.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Falguniben Rawal did not reach the election office to submit her nomination despite the party’s mandate to her for Vasna ward, an OBC reserved seat.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders led by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner S Murali Krishna alleging police intimidation of its candidates and supporters at the behest of the ruling BJP. “The withdrawal of the Congress candidate from Sarkhej ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is a serious issue. Two other candidates of the Congress have also been taken away by policemen. Such information is being received and they have been kept in unknown places. The Congress candidates should be released immediately. The husband of Kinjalben Shambhubhai Jadav, a candidate from Ward No. 4 of Tarapur Municipality in Anand district, is being taken to the police station and threatened by police to withdraw her nomination papers,” Congress complaint alleged.