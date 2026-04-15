April 26 local body polls | ‘Police intimidation of party candidates at BJP’s behest’: Congress files complaint with EC

Congress candidates from Vasna and Sarkhej wards may not contest the April 26 election to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Congress candidate Bharat Bharwad, who received the party’s mandate for Sarkhej ward, withdrew his form on Monday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 15.
On the other hand, Congress candidate Falguniben Rawal did not reach the election office to submit her nomination despite the party’s mandate to her for Vasna ward, an OBC reserved seat.
On Tuesday, Congress leaders led by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner S Murali Krishna alleging police intimidation of its candidates and supporters at the behest of the ruling BJP. “The withdrawal of the Congress candidate from Sarkhej ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is a serious issue. Two other candidates of the Congress have also been taken away by policemen. Such information is being received and they have been kept in unknown places. The Congress candidates should be released immediately. The husband of Kinjalben Shambhubhai Jadav, a candidate from Ward No. 4 of Tarapur Municipality in Anand district, is being taken to the police station and threatened by police to withdraw her nomination papers,” Congress complaint alleged.
The Congress has demanded that an impartial inquiry committee be appointed to probe the allegation of police intimidating Congress candidates across the state.
“All those police officers who are working under political pressure should be immediately transferred and relieved from election duty, an FIR should be immediately filed under election offenses and the CDR of their mobile phones should be collected so that the illegal activities done by them can be known,” the party said in its memorandum to the SEC.
The Congress also accused BJP leaders of threatening Congress candidates to withdraw their forms and alleged that they are even using the government machinery for this illegal action. “A senior BJP leader is using social pressure along with other pressure tactics to disqualify Ramilaben’s nomination. Till late last evening, she was being pressurised,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told The Indian Express.
Ahmedabad City Congress committee president Sonal Patel said, “The BJP is also trying to get our candidates to withdraw in the western areas wards like Jodhpur, Thaltej, Chandlodiya, Bodakdev, which are BJP strongholds.”
Story continues below this ad
In the complaint to the SEC, the Congress demanded “adequate protection” to all its candidates so that they can contest the elections without any fear. They also urged the poll panel to instruct all election officials not to misuse the power and position they have been given.
Citing some cases in its complaint, the Congress has listed instances from Kalol, Ahmedabad and Surat, Tarapur Municipality in Anand district among others, even naming police officials of LCB and SOG of these areas.
“Despite this matter being brought to your attention, the police harassment has not reduced but has increased in the entire state. We have also come to know that the police are going to the party offices in Ahmedabad and Surat and District Congress Committees asking for information about the candidates and then pressuring them to withdraw their nominations. In one place, if the name is not in the electoral roll, the form is rejected, while in Veraval Municipality, the form is accepted even though the name of the BJP candidate is not in the roll. How can different decisions be made under the same rule?” the party sought to know in the complaint.
“It has also been found that despite the names of BJP candidates appearing in two different places in the electoral roll, their forms have been approved despite our objections.,” the Congress said in its complaint to the poll panel.
Story continues below this ad
“Elections in a democracy is a sacred right of the people. If the police system itself intimidates the opposition candidates at the behest of the ruling party, then the State Election Commission’s oath of holding elections in a ‘free, fair and fear-free’ environment will prove futile.,” Chavda said after submitting the complaint to the SEC office in Gandhinagar.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More