Apprehended Pak nationals threw drugs in sea: Gujarat ATS

Days after seven Pakistani nationals were apprehended on a boat in the Indian waters off Gujarat coast, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) said on Friday that the accused had intended to smuggle narcotics but threw the consignment in the sea after they got spooked.

On May 31, the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Thursday arrested seven Pakistani nationals from a boat off Gujarat coast in Kutch for allegedly illegally entering Indian waters. The boat named Al Nouman was taken to Okha coast in Devbhoomi Dwarka where the accused were arrested under Foreigner’s Act for illegally entering Indian waters. No narcotics were found in the boat, as per Gujarat ATS officials.

Gujarat ATS officials on Friday claimed that the accused were allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics from a boat and deliver it in Indian waters off the Jakhau coast in Kutch.

The seven arrested were identified as Mohammad Akram Baloch, Zubair Baloch, Ishaq Baloch, Shaeed Ali Baloch, Ashraf Baloch, Shoaib Baloch and Shehzad Baloch. According to ATS officials, the seven Pakistani nationals had set off from Gwadar port in the Baloch province of Pakistan in a boat named “Al-Nouman”.

“Primary investigation has revealed that the owner of boat is Mohammad Wasim and two people Shahab and Raheed had kept two packets containing narcotics in the boat… However, they got apprehended after seeing a big ship approaching them. So they threw the narcotics in the water,” said the ATS official.