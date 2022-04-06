Appoint cement regulatory authority: Builders’ body

Pointing to the gap between installed capacity for cement manufacturing and annual production of cement, Builders Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday sought the appointment of a “cement regulatory authority”.

Nimesh Patel, the first Gujarati to take over as president of BAI, stated that he will try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to appoint an authority that will keep a check on prices of cement, an official release from BAI stated.

Accusing cement manufacturers of cartelisation an office bearer of BAI was quoted in the release as saying, “If you look at the data for the last 10 years for the installed capacity of the cement industry against its actual production vis-à-vis consumption, you will notice a huge gap in between capacity and production. Despite having a huge installed capacity, the production of cement over the last ten years, is much lower than the consumption.” BAI said that it will urge the government for a ‘Unified Standard Contract Document’ to be adopted by all work authorities throughout the country including local bodies, state governments and corporations to weed out the differences of benchmarks.