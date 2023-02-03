Applications to regularise unauthorised constructions to be accepted offline

The Gujarat government Friday declared that the applications under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act, 2022 to regularise unauthorised constructions will now be accepted offline as well.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in public interest, said an official release Friday.

The Act was introduced by Gujarat government last year so that unauthorised constructions could be regularised by paying impact fee.

The release stated, “Applications under the Gujarat Regularization of Unauthorized Development Act 2022 for regularization of unauthorized constructions in the state along with appropriate fee-documents will now be accepted online or offline in the respective offices with immediate effect.”

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has responded positively by taking the decision in public interest to accept such applications offline after the submissions of the citizens…,” it added.