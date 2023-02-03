scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Applications to regularise unauthorised constructions to be accepted offline

The Act was introduced by Gujarat government last year so that unauthorised constructions could be regularised by paying impact fee.

Listen to this article
Applications to regularise unauthorised constructions to be accepted offline
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Gujarat government Friday declared that the applications under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Act, 2022 to regularise unauthorised constructions will now be accepted offline as well.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in public interest, said an official release Friday.

The Act was introduced by Gujarat government last year so that unauthorised constructions could be regularised by paying impact fee.

The release stated, “Applications under the Gujarat Regularization of Unauthorized Development Act 2022 for regularization of unauthorized constructions in the state along with appropriate fee-documents will now be accepted online or offline in the respective offices with immediate effect.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
More from Ahmedabad

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has responded positively by taking the decision in public interest to accept such applications offline after the submissions of the citizens…,” it added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 23:16 IST
Next Story

Fire at Ahmedabad high-rise causes panic among residents, 45 evacuated

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close