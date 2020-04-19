APMCs buy 38,800 quintals of agri produce from farmers in two days

After reopening, the farmers have sold 27,850 wheat in the APMCs. Apart from that, 10,206 quintals of mustard has been sold in the last two days, the government said. (Representational Photo) After reopening, the farmers have sold 27,850 wheat in the APMCs. Apart from that, 10,206 quintals of mustard has been sold in the last two days, the government said. (Representational Photo)

After APMCs were reopened in Gujarat after April 15, over 38,800 quintals of farm produce have been sold by the farmers in the marketing yards as on Saturday, state government said. About 72 per cent of this produce sold by farmers is wheat and 26 per cent is mustard.

“Today 63 APMCs are functional in the state and in the last two days 38,800 quintals of agricultural produce has been bought from the farmers by these marketing yards,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing mediapersons on Saturday. He said the farmers are getting good prices for their Rabi harvest including wheat.

“It is because of the timely decision (to reopen APMCs) of the state government, the farmers’ produce have managed to reach the marketing yards,” Kumar said. After the lockdown was announced in Gujarat, a number of APMCs began shutting down fearing COVID-19 infections. On March 25, the government issued a notification asking all APMCs to restart operations and a day later, the government reversed its decision and ordered all APMCs dealing with foodgrains shut till April 15.

After reopening, the farmers have sold 27,850 wheat in the APMCs. Apart from that, 10,206 quintals of mustard has been sold in the last two days, the government said.

Kumar said the government has held a meeting with all the stakeholders in Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, Junagadh and Jamnagar regarding controlling the prices of groundnut oil and its availability in the market.

NFSA beneficiaries

After providing free rations to 66 lakh families covered under the National Food Security Act, Gujarat government will begin transferring Rs 1,000 to bank accounts of beneficiaries from Monday onwards. Gujarat will be spending Rs 660 crore for this purpose.

The official said that so far 45 lakh APL-1 families (middle class families) who are non-NFSA have availed the free rations provided by the government. The distribution will continue and will not end as planned on Saturday.

