Apartment president, three others arrested for not allowing teacher to stay in her house

Surat police on Saturday arrested the president of a residential apartment and three other flat holders for not allowing a municipal school teacher deployed on COVID-19 duty to stay in her house in Umra area.

Radhika Manish Gamit, a teacher at Surat Municipal school No. 2 in Umra, had returned from her native place at Vyara taluka in Tapi district, after a six-month leave. She had taken a new flat in Amar Palace Apartment near Olpadi street on rent.

While the 29-year-old woman entered the apartment, with her father and son, some of the residents noticed that her son was sneezing.

After she returned from work at the relief centre in her school, on the same night, the security guard told her that the president of the apartment did not want her to stay in the house as her son might have been infected with coronavirus. She tried to convince the apartment president that neither she nor her son was infected, but they refused to budge. She then shifted to her school where she spent the night.

Umra police lodged a complaint against the apartment president under IPC sections 341, 323, 189 and 114 on Friday.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the apartment president identified as Rajesh Patel and three flat holders — Digamber Kamble, Rohit Shah and Suryakant Kaluskar — on Saturday.

“I am happy with the step taken by police. I requested the society residents to allow me to stay that night as I was with my father and my minor son. But they refused to listen to me and I had to seek help from my school supervisor and spent the night in the school. I am searching for a new room. Inhuman treatment was meted out to me,” Gamit said.

Umra police sub-inspector D V Kanani said, “We have arrested all the four accused who had stopped her to stay in her house. She was on COVID-19 duty.”

