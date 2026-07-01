Anupam Singh Gahlaut is new Ahmedabad police commissioner

THE GUJARAT government on Wednesday appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anupam Singh Gahlaut as the new Commissioner of Ahmedabad City Police, a statement said.
The appointment came nearly a month after Gahlaut’s predecessor G S Malik was, on June 6, selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be Gujarat Police DGP. The post of Ahmedabad City Police chief had been left vacant in this period.
Gahlaut, a 1997-batch IPS officer, is Surat City Police Commissioner at present. As per the government statement, the ex-cadre post of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner was downgraded from DGP to ADGP level with this appointment. Gahlaut will now have the distinction of leading the police force in all four major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara (twice), Surat and Rajkot.
Gahlaut will exit as Surat city police chief amid a controversial demolition operation that has been challenged before the Gujarat High Court and he is one of the respondents.
Over 100 units allegedly encroaching on a private plot in the Ved Darwaja area were cleared in the presence of police on May 30. Following this, the evicted residents moved court against the Surat Municipal Corporation and other authorities. The matter is due to be heard next on Thursday.
Earlier, in April 2024, Gahlaut was appointed as chief of the Surat City Police. Before that, he served as Vadodara City Police Commissioner for a year from July 2023, which was his second stint there.
Before that, he served as IG of CID Crime (Intelligence) between August 2020 and July 2023. It was during this tenure in Gandhinagar that he was promoted to the rank of ADGP in 2022, along with other 1997-batch officers.
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Between July 2018 and August 2020, Gahlaut served his first stint as Vadodara CP while at the rank of Inspector General (IG). Before that, he served as CP of Rajkot City Police.
Most recently, Gahlaut mentored SP Abhay Soni, of Government Railway Police, Western Railway, Vadodara, in the development of an artificial intelligence-driven tool called ‘NARIT AI’ (Narcotics Analysis & RAG-based Investigation Tool), aimed at strengthening narcotics investigation and enforcement.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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