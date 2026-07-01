Anupam Singh Gahlaut is new Ahmedabad police commissioner

THE GUJARAT government on Wednesday appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anupam Singh Gahlaut as the new Commissioner of Ahmedabad City Police, a statement said.

The appointment came nearly a month after Gahlaut’s predecessor G S Malik was, on June 6, selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be Gujarat Police DGP. The post of Ahmedabad City Police chief had been left vacant in this period.

Gahlaut, a 1997-batch IPS officer, is Surat City Police Commissioner at present. As per the government statement, the ex-cadre post of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner was downgraded from DGP to ADGP level with this appointment. Gahlaut will now have the distinction of leading the police force in all four major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara (twice), Surat and Rajkot.