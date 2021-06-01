Antibody cocktail given to patient in Ahmedabad

"This medication is not recommended for Covid-19 patients who have moderate or severe disease with hypoxia,” said Dr Surabhi Madan, Head of Department, Infectious Diseases Department, CIMS Hospital. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

A week after Cipla and Roche India announced that the first batch of the monoclonal antibody cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab will be available in India, a private hospital in Ahmedabad administered the drug to a 38-year old diabetic patient on Monday.

CIMS Hospital claims that it is “one of the first hospitals in the city to commence this treatment.” The cocktail of antibodies was also used to treat former US president Donald Trump in October last year.

The monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful pathogens and is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and paediatric patients (12 years or older), who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

“The monoclonal antibodies cocktail treatment was launched in India last week for treating mild Covid-19 patients… The patient we administered the combination medication today has diabetes, and hence belongs to the high-risk group… This medication is not recommended for Covid-19 patients who have moderate or severe disease with hypoxia,”

said Dr Surabhi Madan, Head of Department, Infectious Diseases Department, CIMS Hospital.