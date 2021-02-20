Ahmedabad: Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Mumbai man in Rs 1-crore drug case

Former sarpanch of in Kutch’s Samaghogha village, a key accused in Mundra custodial death case, was arrested. (Representative Image)

A month after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Shahibaug area in Ahmedabad with Rs 1 crore worth methamphetamine drugs, it held another Mumbai resident for allegedly supplying the narcotics.

According to ATS officials, the agency on January 20 had arrested Mohammad Sultan Shaikh, a native of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, outside a temple near Sarthi Apartments in Shahibaug with a meth consignment weighing 1 kg and valued at Rs 1 crore. Shaikh, the ATS officials said, was a courier and was here to hand over the consignment to a man in Ahmedabad at the behest of Mumbai-based drug peddlers.

“We have found Shaikh was provided the drugs’ consignment by one Shabbir Hanif Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari in Mumbai. After receiving a tip-off, an ATS team arrested the accused from his residence in Mumbai Thursday. He told us that he has supplied the drug to couriers several times in the past who would smuggle it to Ahmedabad. He has been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” an ATS official said. ENS