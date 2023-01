The Congress on Monday suspended four more leaders for indulging in anti-party activities during the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.

With this, the number of those suspended from the party has touched 42.

The four suspended include state spokesperson Pragati Ahir, Junagadh city president Amit Patel and two others, sources in the party said.

Last week, the party had suspended 38 persons, including a former MLA and two district presidents, for the same reason.