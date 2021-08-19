Anti-land grab act in Gujarat: ‘345 FIRs filed against 1,178 people in one year’

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Wednesday said that in last one year the Gujarat government has registered 345 FIRs against 1,178 people for land grabbing under the Provisions of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act and chargesheets were filed against 190 persons.

To check the menace of land grabbing in the state, Gujarat government has brought in the stringent anti land grabbing law.

Quoting Patel, an official release stated that the state authorities are strictly implementing the Act as a result of which in last one year 345 FIRs have been registered against 1178 persons.

It said that, in last one year, the state authorities have received more than 6,884 applications out of which investigation in 4,489 applications has been completed. Those applications alleged land grabbing on more than 28.61 crore square meter land (government and private).

After investigation on those applications, land grabbing has been proved on over 76.60 lakh square meter land in various districts of the state worth Rs 730 crore.

And following that, FIRs have been registered against 1178 persons in 345 FIRs. The state authorities have also submitted chargesheet against 190 persons. ens