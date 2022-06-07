scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Anti Corruption Bureau detains PSI for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Jamnagar

According to ACB officials, the accused JK Rathod, PSI, with the Panchkoshi A division police station was allegedly caught red handed at a public place in Jamnagar accepting the bribe.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 7, 2022 4:07:43 am
"The complainant then approached us and a trap was laid. On Monday evening, the accused PSI was caught red handed accepting the bribe amount at Theba Chokdi road in Jamnagar," the official added.

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached with Panchkoshi A Division police station in Jamnagar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for not lodging an FIR under the Prohibition Act.

According to ACB officials, the accused JK Rathod, PSI, with the Panchkoshi A division police station was allegedly caught red handed at a public place in Jamnagar accepting the bribe.“In this case, the accused officer had intercepted the car of the complainant and his friend in Jamnagar and accused them of being drunk and threatened to lodge an FIR against them under the Prohibition Act. Initially, the PSI demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe but then agreed to settle on Rs 50,000,” said an official of Gujarat ACB.

The accused officer is currently detained and being booked under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

