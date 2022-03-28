Gujarat: Answer key of forest guard recruitment exam on social media

After pictures of an answer key of ongoing Forest Guard recruitment (Grade 3) exam surfaced on social media and a candidate was caught with the answer key in Mehsana on Sunday afternoon, the opposition claimed it was yet another recruitment exam paper leak scandal.

On Sunday, aspirants across the state appeared for the Forest Guard recruitment exam around 12 pm. Hardly an hour into the exam, pictures of an answer key surfaced on social media. According to police, one of the candidates at the centre was allegedly caught by the invigilator with an answer key paper. The centre was identified as Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Unava village under Unjha tehsil of Mehsana.

Mehsana police claimed that they have detained six persons from the exam centre and claimed it to be a “copying” case rather than a leak scandal.

Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil, superintendent of police, Mehsana,held a press conference on Sunday night where he said, “The exam at Sarvodaya Vidyalay started from 12 pm and after that, certain accused posted at the school, prepared the answer key of the question paper for the benefit of 2-3 aspirants at the centre.”

“The accused searched for the answers on the internet and out of 100 objective questions, wrote answers for 44 of them in a paper. We have detained six accused in the case and they are being interrogated. The entire incident is a copy case.” he added.

Education minister Jitu Vaghani said, “It is a planned conspiracy to malign the government by misleading the students. Just because answer key was found doesn’t mean paper was leaked.”

“Once again in Gujarat, the fate of hardworking students has been sealed through such leaks. Time and again, papers were leaked and the BJP gave fake promises of not sparing anyone guilty and setting precedents against the incidents,” said Gopal Italia, president, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat.