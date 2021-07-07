Another sports complex of international standards awaits Centre’s approval

Last month, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) invited consultation to assess the city’s sports and non-sports venues to host the Olympics.

A sports complex that offers facilities of international standards will come up on 20 acres of land in Naranpura at an estimated cost of Rs 585 crore if the detailed design that has been sent to the Centre is approved.

This will be the third public sports complex in West Ahmedabad after the existing Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura, and the new sports complex coming up on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Paldi.

Announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in February this year, this will complement the world class Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera.

The design for the complex to be built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been prepared by city-based architects Sachin Gandhi and Associates, and will come up in Shastrinagar on 19.64 acres.

Last month, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) invited consultation to assess the city’s sports and non-sports venues to host the Olympics.

“The project has been submitted to the Government of India for approval under the Khelo India programme. The detailed design with facilities has been prepared and submitted, which is at an advanced stage of approval,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express. “The project is estimated to take three years from the time of budget allocation,” said a senior state government official privy to the project.

Divided into different areas, the proposed plan for the complex will offer international standard aquatic centre with Federation Internationale de Natation Amateur (FINA) to have an Olympic-standard diving pool along with four different sets of pools, including facility for water polo, with an audience capacity of 1,500 persons. It will also have Fit India Zone, a community sport area open to the public for free.

The indoor multi-sports complex with courts for badminton, gymnastics, taekwondo, kabaddi and wrestling will have with a total audience seating capacity of over 5,000. It will have 16 badminton courts that can be converted into basket ball or volleyball courts and six table tennis courts.

The community sports complex will also include a club house, six badminton courts and six table tennis courts along with indoor games such as chess, shooting and squash. There would be indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts. It will have a corner for senior citizens, skating rink and a jogging track. Parking facility will be available for nearly 800 two-wheelers and a similar number of four-wheelers.