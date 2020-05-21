Another policeman dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

Govindbhai Babubhai Datania, an ASI attached to Ahmedabad Police headquarters, died at Civil Hospital in Asarwa on Tuesday night. (Representational Image) Govindbhai Babubhai Datania, an ASI attached to Ahmedabad Police headquarters, died at Civil Hospital in Asarwa on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

A 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ahmedabad Police died on Tuesday night of Covid-19, taking the count of policemen who succumbed to the infection to two in the city.

Govindbhai Babubhai Datania, an ASI attached to Ahmedabad Police headquarters, died at Civil Hospital in Asarwa on Tuesday night. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated. A resident of Shahpur, Datania tested positive for Covid-19 on May 13 after which he was admitted to the hospital. He was deployed for bandobast duty in the earlier phases of lockdown in Ahmedabad.

Datania is the second police officer to fall in the line of duty amid the pandemic after head constable Bharat Somajibhai succumbed to coronavirus on Monday. According to officials, 303 personnel of Ahmedabad police have been infected with Covid-19, out of which, 240 have recovered.

Special commissioner of police, Ajay Tomar, said, “The remaining 63 police personnel who are still infected are in hospitals, home isolation and in hotels. Those who don’t have access to a house for quarantine have been kept in isolation in hotels… we have booked three hotels in Ahmedabad for the same.”

“We have also tied up with the Ahmedabad Medical Association… if any personnel gets infected, doctors can connect to them on phone… consultation and medicines are given free of cost… If one works in a hungry and dehydrated state, the chances of getting the infection is higher. Policemen who are deployed in containment zones, are being provided lemonade, buttermilk and sprouts on regular intervals. Police stations have been asked to provide free meals to the personnel on daily basis,” Tomar added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.