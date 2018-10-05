Another minor raped in Surat, this time by Facebook friend

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Surat on Tuesday night by a person who she came in contact with through social media, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, two men, who are friends and in their early 20s, had come in contact with the girl through Facebook.

On Tuesday night, one of them asked the girl to come outside her house so the two could meet. However, when she left her house, she found that instead him, his friend had come to meet her in a borrowed autorickshaw. According to the girl, he told her that his friend was waiting for her at his house. She drove with him to a house, which she found empty at that time. When the girl asked where his friend was, and tried to leave, he allegedly tied her up, and raped her.

The accused also allegedly threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident. As per sources in the police, the girl returned home that night and did not tell anything to her family. The next morning when her family questioned her, she narrated the entire incident. However, the girl’s family was reluctant to file a complaint with the police, fearing that it would bring bad name to the family. Since the girl’s family knew the family of the accused, they decided to meet them and sort out the issue.

The two families met on Wednesday night. However, as soon as the girl’s family told the family of the accused about the alleged rape, the youth’s family retaliated with counter allegations.

An argument ensued which soon turned violent.

As locals gathered, someone in the crowd informed the police. On reaching the spot, the police came to know about the alleged incident of rape.

On Thursday, the girl’s mother filed a rape complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, police arrested the 22-year-old.

Police have conducted medical examination of both the accused and the girl. “We have arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s family. Medical examination of the accused and the girl have been conducted ,” said Inspector M M Puwar.

“We have also summoned the friend of the accused who had also befriended the girl through Facebook to know why he did not turn up at her house after calling her in the night,” the Inspector added.

An FIR has been registered under POCSO and relevant IPC sections.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App