Another LG hospital doctor tests positive; state tally at 1,285

Ahmedabad reported 143 new cases in a span of nearly 12 hours taking the total count in the district to 765, of which 89 were from central and south zone. Ahmedabad reported 143 new cases in a span of nearly 12 hours taking the total count in the district to 765, of which 89 were from central and south zone.

One more resident doctor from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of the hospital staff who had contracted the virus to 10.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra attributed the spike to the fact that two patients who had come to the hospital for orthopaedic procedure and abdominal procedure, turned out to be COVID-19 positive when they were tested later. On Friday, an assistant professor at the LG hospital, who is the son of Ahmedabad Civil hospital Superintendent GH Rathod, had also tested positive.

Meanwhile, with 179 new cases reported on Saturday, the total cases in the state shot up to 1,285 — more than 1000 of these cases were reported in the last eight days.

Seven more COVID-19 patients died on Saturday taking the total fatality count to 51. Around 25 deaths were reported from April 13 to 18.

Till date, 10 cases have been reported from the rural jurisdiction of Ahmedabad while remaining 755 are from the AMC jurisdiction.

A 35-year-old woman too tested positive from the AMC Bodakdev zonal office, from the assistant municipal commissioner had tested positive.

Four other women also succumbed in Ahmedabad including a 68-year-old who was at SVP Hospital and had comorbid conditions of hypertension and tuberculosis, a 72-year old and a 65-year old both with comorbid conditions of kidney-related complications, with the latter also suffering from hypertension. Another 50-year old woman died at Civil Hospital who also had brain-related issues.

Surat reported 15 new cases taking the total to 156. Two COVID-19 patients died in Surat, including a 36-year old woman with hypertension and another 65-year old man, taking the death toll in the district to 7.

Vadodara reported 11 new cases taking the district total to 156. Of the new cases, one each were reported from Tandalja, Babar colony, Fatehpura, New Sama Road, Diwalipura and Karvan village from Dabhoi taluka. Two more were reported from the Nagarwada red zone and Nava Dhatri area. A 38-year old female staffer at GMERS Medical College Gotri too tested positive.

In Rajkot, five more tested positive — three women and two men — all from the hotspot of Jungleshwar area, taking the total tally to 35. Among the three was a 47-year-old male community leader who had been volunteering at the Jungleshwar area since it was declared a cluster.

Bhavnagar also added three more cases from its hotspot Sandhiyavad with two men aged 68 and 22 years and a woman aged 86 years, testing positive, taking the district total to 31.

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive from Bhiloda area of Aravalli district on April 16 and was admitted at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, died on Saturday. She reportedly had comorbid conditions of heart-related complications.

In Mahisagar, two persons, a 73-year old woman from Balasinor and a 33-year old man from Sehra Bhagod tested positive with the source of infection unknown for both. Mahisagar had reported its first case in a 42-year old Dubai-returned man only on Friday.

