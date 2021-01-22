On daughter’s plaint, another FIR against aide of builder who was CBI witness in Sohrabuddin case

A second FIR has been registered against Mukesh Patel, associate of Raman Patel of Popular Builders, who was once a witness in the CBI’s investigation into the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. With this, the number of cases registered against the Patels since August 2020 has touched six – four against Raman and two against Mukesh.

The FIR on Thursday has been lodged at Vastrapur police station, over Mukesh threatening his daughter, Fizu Patel. Fizu is the estranged daughter-in-law of Raman.

According to the police, Fizu Patel (32), has submitted a complaint against her father Mukesh Patel for allegedly sending her a text message saying, “I am going to kill tomo (sic).”

Fizu Patel is estranged from both her husband Monang Patel and her father, and lives with her mother Janki Patel and her eight-year-old daughter in Ahmedabad. Mukesh and Janki were divorced 25 years ago.

On August 6, 2020, Fizu lodged a police complaint against Monang, his father Raman and two other relatives, and an FIR was registered against them for alleged assaulting, attempt to murder, molestation, dowry harassment and torture.

On October 15, 2020, Fizu lodged a police complaint against Mukesh for allegedly instigating Monang and Raman to assault her. Mukesh had received anticipatory bail in this case.

Now, in her latest complainant, Fizu has said that on Wednesday, she received a text message, “I am going to kill tomo (sic),” allegedly sent by Mukesh.

Taking cognizance, the police have booked Mukesh under IPC section 506 for criminal intimidation.