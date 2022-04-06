Gujarat Confidential: Another Defection

Former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Vadgam constituency Manibhai Vaghela has recently posted a photo of him meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office on his social media account. The post is a clear indication of Vaghela drifting towards BJP after resigning from Congress party in December last year. In his resignation letter, Vaghela vented his grievances against the Congress party making him change his constituency in 2017 Assembly elections to support independent candidature of Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam. Vaghela says that he will join BJP tentatively on April 24. Possibility of BJP fielding Vaghela against Mevani in the upcoming assembly elections are very high, sources say.

A First For Gir

Aradhana Sahu, the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of 2003 batch, took over as the chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle last month, succeeding Dushyant Vasavada who attained superannuation. With this, Sahu becomes the first woman IFS officer ever to head the Junagadh wildlife circle which covers much of the famous Gir forest and the territory of Gir lions. This is her second stint in the lion territory. Earlier, she had served as the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Junagadh territorial forest division which has some pockets of lion habitat while her husband, K Ramesh was serving as DCF of Gir (west) wildlife division of Junagadh wildlife circle. Presently, K Ramesh is CCF of Junagadh territorial circle.

Grand Farewell

Recently, dozens of IPS officers of SP rank were transferred while others of state police service were also promoted or transferred. But their departure was occasion for much fanfare. Balram Meena, the SP of Rajkot Rural had his staff pull his car with decorated ropes much like devotees pull the ceremonial chariots during rath yatras. In Amreli, Nirlipt Rai was showered with flower petals as he took what seemed to resemble a victory lap at a public send off organised by local politicians. Surendranagar district police staff turned SP Mahendra Bagaria’s departure into an event.