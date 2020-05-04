Another Covid patient delivers at SVP Hospital

“The baby is doing fine and has been shifted from the intensive care unit of the neonatal ward,” said Dr Paul Shah (Representational Photo) “The baby is doing fine and has been shifted from the intensive care unit of the neonatal ward,” said Dr Paul Shah (Representational Photo)

A woman who was infected with coronavirus delivered a baby boy on Saturday at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, making it the fifth child born to COVID-19 patient here. The 32-year-old woman was brought to SVP Hospital on emergency in the evening.

The first delivery of COVID-19 patient here was on April 21 when a 30-year-old woman who conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) was referred here from a private hospital.

The team of doctors led by Dr Parul Shah, head of the department Obstetrics and Gynaecology, who conducted the delivery said that the Caesarean section was planned in a private hospital but was referred to SVP Hospital after the woman developed some complications. “The baby is doing fine and has been shifted from the intensive care unit of the neonatal ward,” Dr Shah said adding the newborn weighs 2.4 kg. His swab sample has been taken for test, the doctor added.

