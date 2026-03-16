Annual day rivalry turns violent: 16-year-old boy stabbed by classmates in Surat

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A 16-year-old student was allegedly stabbed by a group of four youths, including two of his own classmates, Monday afternoon outside a school in the Pandesara area of Surat over an old enmity. The victim has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.
The victim, a Class 9 student at Galaxy Army International School, arrived at the campus on Monday afternoon with his mother to watch his younger sister perform in a school event.
As they were outside the premises, four youths—two from Galaxy school and two from the nearby Gaurav school—allegedly approached the boy. The group allegedly initially assaulted him with fists and kicks before one of the students drew a knife and stabbed him. The victim’s mother intervened to separate the attackers from her son.
The teenager was rushed to the New Civil Hospital (NCH), where emergency medical intervention saved his life.
According to Inspector J R Chaudhary, the roots of the violence trace back to the school’s annual function held on March 14.
“The victim and one of the accused quarrelled over a dance performance during the annual function. While the school principal had intervened and warned both parties at the time, the accused felt insulted and decided to seek revenge,” Inspector Chaudhary said.
The Pandesara police reached the hospital to record statements from the victim’s mother and his sister. They registered a case of attempted murder against the four youths.
Police teams have been dispatched to capture the students who fled the scene after the assault. The victim’s father, employed at a local dyeing and printing unit, along with his mother, is currently at the hospital while the investigation is ongoing.
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