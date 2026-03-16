Annual day rivalry turns violent: 16-year-old boy stabbed by classmates in Surat

The victim has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable (Image generated using AI).

A 16-year-old student was allegedly stabbed by a group of four youths, including two of his own classmates, Monday afternoon outside a school in the Pandesara area of Surat over an old enmity. The victim has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

The victim, a Class 9 student at Galaxy Army International School, arrived at the campus on Monday afternoon with his mother to watch his younger sister perform in a school event.

As they were outside the premises, four youths—two from Galaxy school and two from the nearby Gaurav school—allegedly approached the boy. The group allegedly initially assaulted him with fists and kicks before one of the students drew a knife and stabbed him. The victim’s mother intervened to separate the attackers from her son.