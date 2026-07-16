‘Annoyed’ man clubs two otters to death in Valsad; jailed

A Valsad man has been put behind bars for allegedly killing two smooth-coated otters while fishing in the district’s Chikhli area, forest officials said on Thursday.

All three otter species found in India are protected and listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The arrest of Gulabbhai Halpati, a resident of Kangwai village in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, was possible because a video purportedly showing him battering the otters with a bamboo stick surfaced online, they added. The video, which helped authorities identify him, was shot by a local man who caught him in the act.

‘Annoyed’ man clubs two otters to death in Valsad; jailedhttps://t.co/2WvYneiHyM pic.twitter.com/D4Aw1gDdGY — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 16, 2026

“Halpati was annoyed that one otter was eating the fish that he was trying to catch, so he killed it,” sources said.

Halpati was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act’s Sections 9 and 39. On Wednesday, he was brought to the Chikhli court, which rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody. He was sent to the Navsari sub-jail.

Valsad Assistant Conservator of Forests Bhagirathsinh Jhala said: “The incident took place in Kangwai on July 4. Gulabhbhai had erected a small platform slanting toward the flow of a small river on the outskirts of the village to catch fish. With fish, he also caught two otters. He killed the otters by repeatedly striking them with a bamboo stick. Village youths who were nearby spotted the incident. One of them captured it on his phone.”

“We identified the person who took the video, and through him we reached Halapati. We did not find the carcasses of the otters and suspect that they may have flowed with the river since there was heavy rain in the area on July 5 and 6. The river level had gone up, and its water was overflowing.”