Gujarat: Surat-Mahuva superfast to do trial run today, says Darshana Jardosh

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, and Surat MP Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday said that the new Surat-Mahuva superfast train will do a trial run on Thursday.

Addressing media persons in Surat, Jardosh said, “The Surat-Mahuva superfast train will do a trial run on Thursday and from August 21, it will run five days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, covering 630 kilometres in 11 hours with nine stops. The Surat-Mahuva Superfast will leave Surat at 10 pm and reach Mahuva 9 am the next day. It will leave Mahuva at 7.30 pm on same day and reach Surat at 6.30 am the next day. Apart from this, a stoppage at Surat has been allowed to Kochuveli-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express.”

She also said Surat railway station would be developed as a model railway statio along with Udhna railway station, for which tenders will be issued soon.

Jardosh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting her into the ministry, as she is the only woman from the Darjee community to become a Union minister.