Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Anjali Choksi to take over as WIRC’s chairperson

According to a release by ICAI, Choksi was elected for the first time to WIRC in 2019 and was its treasurer.

Anjali Choksi. 
Anjali Choksi to take over as WIRC's chairperson
Western Indian Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) gets its first woman chairperson in 62 years.

The council has elected Ahmedabad-based Chartered Accountant (CA) Anjali Choksi as chairperson. According to a release by ICAI, Choksi was elected for the first time to WIRC in 2019 and was its treasurer.

The ICAI will celebrate 75 years of its foundation this year and plans to achieve certain goals as part of the celebrations. One of the goals is to reduce the coaching fees of the branch by 10% for female students and introduce a “Women Flexi hours job portal,” the release added.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 18:48 IST
