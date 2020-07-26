Animal sacrifice on Bakri Eid prohibited in public places: Ahmedabad Police

As per the notification order, the communal harmony can be disrupted if killing of animals is visible to the public. (File) As per the notification order, the communal harmony can be disrupted if killing of animals is visible to the public. (File)

Ahead of Bakra Eid, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia passed an order under Section 144 prohibiting animal sacrifice in public places or animal processions in Ahmedabad city.

As per an order released on Saturday, the directives will be enforced from July 27 to August 5. Eid al Adha or Bakra Eid is expected to fall on August 1 this year.

“It is prohibited for anyone to kill any animal in public as well as private places including streets and mohallahs where it can be visible to the public. It is prohibited to take out any ‘decked-up’ animal as part of procession in public places. After the qurbani act of Bakra Eid, it is prohibited to throw any bones, meat or animal remains in public places. It is compulsory for everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing in public places and it is prohibited for anyone to spit in public places. The guidelines issued by the state and Union governments for the Coronavirus pandemic must be followed (sic),” read the notification.

As per the notification order, the communal harmony can be disrupted if killing of animals is visible to the public.

“On August 1, the festival of Bakra Eid is going to be celebrated. As part of celebrations, qurbani of different types of animals is done. If the killing is visible to public then the belief of people from other communities can be hurt leading to disruption of communal harmony (sic),” read the order.

On Sunday morning, a makeshift animal market was set up at the Ellis Bridge near Sabarmati riverfront of Ahmedabad where a huge number of customers showed up, thereby violating social distancing norms, leading to police and authorities removing the market from the spot by afternoon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd