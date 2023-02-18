Ancient step-well, idols unearthed while digging for building temple in Ahmedabad

Villagers of Kaniyel in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad stumbled upon an ancient step-well and idols at about 30 feet while digging for the construction of a temple on a private land.

“The step-well was found after two days of digging at the site,” said Daskroi mamlatdar AP Vyas. The discovery was made on February 13. “The upper structure of the well was exposed and a few statues, we think, which are of the goddesses, were found. Following this, the archaeology department was informed,” added Vyas.

A preliminary study of the site and the structure has been conducted by the Gujarat Directorate of Archaeology and Museum under the state’s Department of Sports, Youth and Culture. “We have done the primary study. Nothing can be said on the age or patron of the structure apart from the fact that it is a step-well,” informed the state Directorate of Archaeology and Museum.

An old structure of the Khodiyar Mata temple already existed at the site and a new structure was being made for which digging was underway. The villagers halted further digging after the discovery.

Magalsinh Zala, the sarpanch of the Kaniyel village, said there were stories about the existence of a “vav” or step-well somewhere in the village but no one had ever seen it until now.