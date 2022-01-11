Anant University launches two executive programmes

Anant Centre for Sustainability at Anant National University in Ahmedabad Monday launched two executive education programmes delivered via a blended learning model — a one-week certificate course in Designing Affordable Living and a one-year Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) programme. The classes for both programmes will commence in February 2022.

“These executive education courses in the field of sustainability will fill a crucial skills gap of entrepreneurial abilities to create scalable solutions for affordable living. We don’t yet learn about inequality and skills to overcome it in high school that makes it difficult for entrepreneurs to build products, services, and business models that are incentivised to create a more equitable society,” said Dr Miniya Chatterji, Director Anant Centre for Sustainability and CEO Sustain Labs.

The course provides 30 students with the ability to build a business that innovates, creates and sells affordable living products. Building on Anant University’s experience in making laminated corrugated cardboard furniture for 27 COVID-19 hospitals across six states in India, the students will then learn how to position, pitch and market the product they make.

Under the EIR programme, each year three chosen entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to leverage the unique ecosystem provided by the university and its partners.