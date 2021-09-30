Anant National University to launch Entrepreneurs in Residence Programme

The Anant Centre for Sustainability launched the Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) programme.

Every year, three chosen entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to work with students, faculty and a board of mentors from the industry to refine their products and services, take them to market, and scale-up.

“The EIR programme at Anant National University acknowledges the void in the Indian startup arena in affordable housing, building construction, research, real estate, design and prop-tech spaces and seeks to offer a solution,” the organisation said.

Dhaval Monani, Director of Affordable Housing, Ananta, said, “The EIR programme is an initiative to help bring in innovation in the real estate, design, property technology and construction space. Most accelerator programmes, popularly run by venture capitalist firms worldwide, provide business and operational support but miss out on providing an essential requirement — access to subject matter experts, qualified workforce in the form of interns and workshop infrastructure — especially in the real estate space.”

The Anant Centre for Sustainability is a think-teach-do tank that focuses on affordable housing, indigenous models of circular economy and building sustainable education campuses in India.