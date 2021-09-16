Anant Fellowship for Climate Action announces first set of fellows for 2022

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action announced the first set of fellows for its 2022 cohort that received 2,614 applications from 46 countries with candidates as young as 16 and as old as 59 applying to be one of the 30 fellows.

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action-by Anant National University Ahmedabad-is a member of MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, to solve world challenges.

The first set of 7 fellows for the 2022 cohort, announced, will arrive at the Fellowship, having already made a mark in their fields ranging from Microbiology and Biotechnology to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Forestry and Environmental Sciences.

Amidst the release of the Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action announces its last round of applications open until September 18, 2021, for the academic year 2021-22.

The climate action fellowship gives fellows the chance to work with climate pioneers in the world. It is one-year international climate education programme based on a mentor-mentee framework designed to help fellows develop the skills required to lead large scale solutions to mitigate climate change.

Dr Miniya Chatterji, Director of the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action said, “Anant Fellowship of Climate Action programme for the academic year 2021-2022 announced the first set of 7 fellows for the 2022 cohort, an eclectic mix of climate solutionaries who have already held prominent positions in the government, private firms, and educational institutions.”