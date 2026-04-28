‘Humane alternative’: Send 80 hippos set for culling to Vantara: Anant Ambani urges Colombian government in letter

Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries Ltd and founder of Vantara, has written to the government of Colombia to translocate the 80 hippopotamuses slated for culling — as part of a population reduction plan — to Vantara, the rescue and conservation centre at Jamnagar.

Ambani has made the appeal in a letter to Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, offering “a fully resourced humane alternative under the direction and approval of Colombian authorities at every stage.”

On April 13, Colombia’s environment ministry announced the plan and a budget of 7.2 billion pesos (nearly Rs 18.5 crore) for the “management of the species.”

According to the website of Colombia’s environment ministry, India was among the seven countries considered for the translocation of the hippopotamuses, alongside Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and South Africa. A contact was made with the Indian government on April 9 and “response is awaited”, the website said.

A government note on the Colombian’s ministry’s website in Spanish translates minister Velez-Torres as saying, “There are two ways to reduce the hippopotamus population: translocation and euthanasia. The latter is a technical measure, part of what science tells us to do when translocation is not possible. Today, we are announcing a euthanasia protocol so that environmental authorities can implement it with the support of scientific institutions, because without this action it is impossible to control the growth of the species.”

The Colombian government officially declared hippopotamuses an “invasive alien species” in 2022 because of the “negative impacts” they had on ecosystems especially on “water quality and native species of manatee and river turtles”.

The ministry also stated that the step was aimed at “protecting biodiversity, reducing risks to communities, and curbing the rapid growth of this invasive species”.

Story continues below this ad

At present, around 200 hippopotamuses inhabit the Magdalena River basin and are said to be descendants of a group introduced in the 1980s. The Colombian government fears that if no control measures are implemented it could reach “500 specimens in 2030 and close to 1,000 in 2035, significantly increasing environmental and community risks”.

Vantara said it offered Colombian authorities “a comprehensive proposal comprising veterinary leadership, capture and transport expertise, biosecurity protocols, a purpose designed naturalistic setting in Gujarat developed to mirror critical features of the hippos’ current environment, and lifelong care for all 80 individuals”.

The culling is due to begin at the end of this year, the Colombian ministry said.

Ambani said in the statement, “With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia’s terms.”

The rescue and conservation centre requested deferment of the “lethal measure” stating it is ready to “engage directly with Colombian authorities to present a detailed scientific, operational and welfare proposal”.

Story continues below this ad

“Any implementation would be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Colombian and Indian governments, along with applicable clearances from relevant international authorities,” the statement issued by Vantara said.