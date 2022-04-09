Anandiben Patel bats for use of CSR funds to improve quality of education

Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel said the use of funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR), support from the private sector as well as public participation will pave the way for improvement in the quality of education in government schools.

“We have many industries and their CSR. Use these CSR (funds) and increase the number of smart schools. Industries want to work, they have CSR (funds). Use these to maximum,” Patel said during the inauguration of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run Anupam (smart) school in the Shilaj area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Friday.

She also urged that private schools be allowed to adopt poorly performing government schools. “There are such schools (government) where teachers are not ready to go and with 35 per cent Class 10 and 12 results (pass percentage). Good private schools should be allowed (to adopt) these schools. I had taken this decision during my time. Three hundred such schools in Gujarat were given to private schools in cities like Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad. These schools (private) were to spend and send their teachers. The schools with 50 students now have 300-400 students, their results are 100 per cent…” Patel added.

Notably, the former CM had also served as the education minister in the early 2000s. She also suggested public participation in government schools.