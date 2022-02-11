Anand : Three held for ‘stealing’ CCTV cameras

Police in Anand arrested three persons for allegedly stealing close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside shops in the city on Thursday.

According to police, Tausif Vora, Aamir Shaikh and Mahir Vora — residents of Anand, were held by a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Anand Police with 10 stolen CCTV cameras and other equipment.

“The accused told us that they have stolen 10 cameras from JPO road near old bus stand in Anand. The three have been remanded in judicial custody,” said a senior police official in Anand.