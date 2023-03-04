Anand SOG nabs 10 for last year’s Ram Navami riots in Khambhat

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Anand district police Friday said it has apprehended 10 accused in an alleged case of rioting during a Ram Navami procession held on April 10 last year in Khambhat.

The accused were later handed over to the Khambhat city police who have arrested them Friday.

The SOG said it had nabbed the accused who had been on the run for close to a year as part of an ongoing drive to track down those notified in “red ink entries” between February 25, 2022 to March 10 this year.

In a statement, Anand SOG said the accused were nabbed after they received an information that the 10 wanted in the riots case were at Vachla Mohalla area of Shakarpur in Khambhat.

Later, the Khambhat city police, where two FIRs were lodged on April 10 in the aftermath of the incident, registered the arrests.

“We formed teams and cordoned the area. After catching the accused and questioning them as well as corroborating their identities from the Khambhat city police, their identities have been confirmed as those wanted in the case of rioting, ” the release said.

The accused have been arrested in the first FIR lodged against 61 persons under IPC sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337, 338 (hurt and grievous hurt caused due to rash or negligent action), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntary hurt to public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (muder). More than 30 arrests were made in relation to this FIR so far.

The second FIR was initially lodged against four persons and a mob of about 1,000 under IPC sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337 (hurt caused by rash or negligent act) and 504 (intentional provocation to break public peace), and on April 27, offences under IPC sections 435, 436 (mischief by fire), 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (commits mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or more) were added.

On April 10, a Shobha Yatra of around 5,000 persons was held on the occasion of Ram Navami from Ramji temple in Shakarpur. Around 500 metres from the temple, clashes started between communities with heavy stone-pelting that resulted in the death of 57-year-old Kanhaiyya Lal Rana.