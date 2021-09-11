scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Anand police busts ‘fake RC book racket’, 2 arrested

Police said Gulam Mohammad Vora, a resident of Vinzol road in Anand and Tareef Abdul Hameed, a native of Banaskantha were arrested for running the scam

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: September 11, 2021 2:43:57 am
The two arrested sold duplicate RC books for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 each.

Police in Anand claimed to have busted a state-wide fake vehicle registration certificate (RC) book racket and arrested two persons with over 1,200 duplicate RC books.

Police said Gulam Mohammad Vora, a resident of Vinzol road in Anand and Tareef Abdul Hameed, a native of Banaskantha were arrested for running a scam where duplicate RC books were sold for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 each.

“We had received a tip that one Gulam Mohammad Vora was selling duplicate RC books at his residence and a raid was conducted in which we seized 16 fake RC books… Vora told us that he had procured the books from one Tarif Hameed. Then a raid was conducted at Tareef’s shop in Banaskantha. We seized 1,236 fake RC Books from his shop,” said a police officer.

